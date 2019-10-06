Cookus throws 5 TD passes in Northern Arizona victory

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Chase Cookus threw for 406 yards with five touchdown passes, three of them in the third quarter, and Northern Arizona defeated Northern Colorado 41-23 on Saturday.

After trailing 13-10 at halftime, the Lumberjacks (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky) scored 24 points in the third quarter and led 34-20 heading into the fourth. Cookus threw TD passes of 61 and 16 yards to Brandon Porter and 51 yards to Stacy Chukwumezie in the explosive period.

Cookus added a 14-yard scoring pass to Ceejhay French-Love for NAU’s final score. In three home games against Northern Colorado, Cookus – a fifth-year senior – passed for 1,040 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jacob Knipp was 31-of-49 passing for 411 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Bears (1-5, 1-1). However, NAU had five sacks, eight tackles for loss and allowed just 32 rushing yards.

