Conley, Jazz get another opportunity at Memphis

Ja Morant outplayed Mike Conley the first time the two point guards shared the court.

Morant will look to get the better of the former Memphis star for the second time in two weeks when the Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, had 25 points and eight assists while spoiling Conley’s return to town on Nov. 15. He also scored the go-ahead basket in Memphis’ 107-106 victory.

Conley didn’t fare as well against the organization in which he spent the previous 12 seasons before being traded in the offseason. He had 15 points on subpar 5-of-19 shooting.

The 32-year-old Conley felt he got caught up in the hoopla of his first visit back. He indicated he spent too much time meeting old friends and fielding questions from the media.

In the aftermath, he said it would be different on the second trip back to Memphis.

“Next time I come back, it truly is all business,” Conley said. “I’m not going to be talking to everybody.”

Conley will hope he can rediscover his shot on those familiar rims inside FedExForum. He is averaging 7.3 points on 6-of-27 shooting over the past three games.

Conley had just five points on 2-of-8 shooting in Wednesday’s 121-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The setback dropped the Jazz to 0-2 on a five-game trip.

Meanwhile, Memphis hasn’t won since the dramatic victory over the Jazz. The losing streak reached five with Wednesday’s 121-119 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Grizzlies held a 10-point lead with 6:48 remaining before letting it slip away.

“We have to get better from it and we have to know this stuff is important for us to move forward and get better from it,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the defeat.

Morant had 20 points and 11 assists against the Clippers for his second straight double-double and third of the season. The 20-year-old has scored 20 or more points in five of his past seven games.

His court presence and flashy style have been a refreshing ingredient for the Grizzlies, who are rebuilding with Morant and forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson has scored 20 or more points in three of the past five games. He tallied 17 against the Clippers but was just 5-of-17 shooting and missed two 3-pointers in the final 33 seconds, including an attempt that was blocked with 0.2 seconds to play.

“I have to do better with it,” Jackson said afterward. “Two straight times I didn’t get it done. Once I get it done I’ll probably have a better reaction to it. I’m happy they go to me but I’ve got to finish the job for them.”

Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas starred against the Clippers with season highs of 30 points and 16 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Utah will look to put forth a better effort on the third stop of its trip after allowing an average of 121.5 points in losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Pacers.

The Jazz typically pride themselves on defense, but it was in short supply against Indiana, which scored 32 or more points in each of the final three quarters.

“We need to be better,” Utah coach Quin Snyder told reporters. “I thought they were the more aggressive team and that showed by the way they attacked the basket.”

Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and he has exceeded 25 in six of the past eight games.

Utah center Rudy Gobert (ankle) returned from a two-game absence and had 14 points and 13 rebounds against the Pacers.

The Grizzlies have won four of the past five meetings.

