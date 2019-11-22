Communication items stolen at Copa Libertadores final venue

LIMA, Peru (AP)Lima police say more than 100 items of communications equipment have been stolen Monumental Universitario Stadium ahead of the Copa Libertadores final.

The police told radio RPP on Friday that 119 radio devices, 90 cables, 65 batteries, 3 multiple chargers, and dozens of other items were stolen on Wednesday night.

The police added the stolen items were under the oversight of companies hired by CONMEBOL and the owners of the stadium.

The final on Saturday is between defending champion River Plate and Flamengo.

