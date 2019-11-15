Collier scores 28, leads No. 22 Texas women past UTSA 84-53

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Charli Collier had career highs with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 22 Texas to an 84-53 victory over UTSA on Thursday night.

The Longhorns (1-1) are 10-0 against UTSA (2-1) and have won all nine home openers with coach Karen Aston.

Collier was 11 of 17 from the floor. Joyner Holmes added 17 points, 10 rebounds and a career-best five assists for the Longhorns (1-1). Lashann Higgs finished with 11 points.

Mikayla Woods scored 15 points and Adryana Quezada added 10 for UTSA (2-1).

Quezada’s jumper gave the Roadrunners a 21-18 lead with about five minutes left in the second quarter. Joanne Allen-Taylor made a 3-pointer to spark a 27-8 run as Texas built a 35-29 halftime advantage. Holmes and Higgs each scored six points during the stretch.

The Longhorns opened the third quarter with a 12-2 surge and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

