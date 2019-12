TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There are high expectations in the Rose City for TJC, and so far the Apaches have been up for every challenge.

On Saturday, Tyler hosted Grayson College in a rematch; the Apaches beat the Vikings earlier this season in Dennison.

TJC would come out on top of this contest as well, winning 84-70.

The Apaches are not 8-0 on the season and will host Lee College this coming Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.