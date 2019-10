TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Something had to give between Texas College and Southwestern Assemblies of God University, as both teams were looking for their first victory of the season.

The Steers didn’t wait long to get on the scoreboard, when senior running back Carlos Mosby, broke away for a big touchdown run on the first play of the game.

Texas College won their first game of 2019, as they knocked off the SAGU Lions 24-12 at Clyde-Perkins Stadium at Grace Community School.