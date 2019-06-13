Texas A&M University expands alcohol availability in Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – The general public will now be able to purchase beer and wine while watching 2019 aggie football in Kyle Field.

The decision came after the SEC lifted the ban of alcohol sales to the general public.

Sales of alcohol and wine will continue until the third quarter.

“This is another way we are enhancing the amenities at Kyle Field. We are extending the availability of alcohol beyond the premium areas which have had this option for many years. Fans, 21 and older, will have the option to purchase alcohol, regardless of seating area.” Interim Director of Athletics R.C. Slocum

The new policy does not impact the type of services in suites, clubs or privately leased areas that sold alcohol before the new expansion.

Adoption came by SEC presidents and chancellors spring 2019. It requires institutions to designate sale location and prohibit sales by vendors in seating areas. It also limits the number of alcohol purchases per transaction.

“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years. We are committed as a Conference to ensuring that all changes in policy are implemented in ways that respect and sustain the traditions that make the SEC game-day experience exceptional for all attendees.” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

Expansion of sales at A&M venues other than Kyle Field will be determined at a later date.