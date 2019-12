JONESBORO, Arkansas (KETK) — There was no letdown for the SFA Lumberjacks after they shocked the world earlier in the week, beating number one ranked Duke.

On Saturday, the Jacks took a business trip to Jonesboro, Arkansas and pulled away from Arkansas State, beating the Red Wolves 76-57.

SFA will be back home in Nacogdoches on Monday night, hosting the Arlington Baptist Patriots.