SEC announces 10-game, conference only football schedule

COVID-19 has left many unanswered questions and modifications to daily living. One of those changes includes sports as many schools have moved or limited the number of games played.

On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced that it will move to a 10-game conference-only football schedule.

The start date for kickoff is September 26 and the SEC Championship Game will be played on December 19 to allow universities to focus on a healthy return to campus. A revised schedule is set to be released at a later date.

“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.”

Texas A&M University’s Athletic Director Ross Bjork praised the SEC’s decision and said new details regarding the stadium’s capacity will be released at a later date.