ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The latest edition of the Trinity Valley and Kilgore College rivalry was one for the history books.

Both the Rangers and Cardinals entered this matchup with one loss in conference play.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter, but the game came down to a last-second TVCC field goal attempt, which was blocked by Kilgore.

The Rangers won 24-23, and move to 4-1 in the SWJCFC.