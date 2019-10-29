PLAYOFF BOUND: Angelina College men and women’s soccer teams gear up for playoffs

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – While many are watching football, baseball or getting ready for basketball, the Angelina College Roadrunner soccer teams are gearing up for the playoffs.

A historic occasion for a program only in its fourth season, both the men and the women are ready for a great season.

“It’s brilliant,” said Fergus O’Connor, an assistant Roadrunner coach. “We’ve really progressed very quickly in just only four years, it’s the fourth year the girls have went to those playoffs, it’s the first year for the boys so it’s brilliant for the program and brilliant for Angelina and we’re really excited.”

Though the Roadrunners make it look easy, both the players and coaches had to put in a lot of work both on and off the field to even think about competing at this level.

“I like how we’re always challenged with something,” said Savannah Keziah, team captain on the women’s team. “Something always happens where we’re pushed to be better and do better than we think we can.”

“People look at it like as a shock result against Tyler but I think for us guys we believed in it, from the start we’ve had high expectations of each other and it’s starting to come together and hopefully we can do it,” said Bradley Lowes, team captain on the men’s team.

Both players and coaches believe it’s that cohesiveness that really contributes to their success.

“With the guys a lot of them are from all over the world, I think that really brought them together as opposite as that sounds,” said O’Connor. “Coming from all over, being away from home, they really had to adapt quickly and that team is now their family.”

With the playoffs coming soon, the Roadrunners feel confident.

“We had a positive result against Blinn just the other day, and a really good performance actually so if we perform the same way hopefully the result will take care of itself,” said Lowes.

“We fancy our chances, the teams that we could play we’ve beat this season so we’re very confident but obviously we need to execute on the field,” said O’Connor

The men will take on Blinn in Brenham on Tuesday, and the women’s game is on Friday with an opponent yet to be determined.