KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore College Rangers entered the Southwestern Junior College Football Conference playoffs as the number three team in the country and were looking to defending their title from a season ago.

But the upstart New Mexico Military Institute Broncos had upset on their minds, and pulled off a shocker at R.E. Saint John Stadium, beating the favored Rangers 20-10.

The Broncos will now face Navarro College in Corsicana next Friday to decide the SWJCFC championship.