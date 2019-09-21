Lyon College pulls away from Texas College 32-17

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The College Steers welcomed the Lyon College Scots to Tyler on Saturday morning, looking for their first victory of the 2019 season.

The Scots scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game, but T.C.’s defense stood strong throughout most of the contest, only trailing 15-10 going into the 4th quarter.

But Lyon College pulled away in the final period, beating Texas College 32-17.

The Steers will be back home in Tyler next Saturday, hosting Panhandle State at 11:00 a.m.