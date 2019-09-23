Former Longhorns quarterback, Jevan Snead, dead at 32

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 2: Quarterback Jevan Snead #7 of the Texas Longhorns drops back to pass against the North Texas Eagles on September 2, 2006 at Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(KETK) — Former Texas Longhorns quarterback, Jevan Snead, was found dead in Austin this weekend.

Details are limited, but Austin Police do not expect foul play.

Snead was a member of the Texas Longhorns in 2006, before transferring to Ole Miss, and starting for the Rebels in 2008-09.

He went undrafted in the NFL, and was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but was cut before the 2010 season.

The University of Texas released a statement on Twitter, saying “Very sad day with news of the passing of former Texas QB Jevan Snead. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”