East Texans featured at Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Big 12 Media Days feature Texas teams and their upcoming season.

TEXAS LONGHORNS

With a potential Heisman candidate quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, the Longhorns gained a lot of attention.

Picked to finish second in the conference, the team will need great play and big-time leadership from an East Texan in the secondary, Nacogdoches alum Brandon Jones.

“He does everything right on and off the field,” Head Coach Tom Herman said. “He’s probably one of the, if not, the fastest players on our team.”

Texas opens the season in Austin against Louisiana Tech on August 31.

BAYLOR

In 2017, Baylor fell to unspeakable depths, only winning one game all season. In 2018, the tides began to shift leading them to a Texas Bowl victory.

“It’s been great, and I feel like we are strong as a unit,” Jamycal Hasty, Longview alum, said.

“Our program is built on pushing your best players,” Head Coach Matt Rhule said about Denzel Mims from Dangerfield.

Baylor starts the season against SFA in Waco on August 31.