DeMarvion Overshown highlights East Texas pride on the 40 Acres

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — DeMarvion Overshown was a standout for the Arp Tigers, and during his sophomore season with the Texas Longhorns, he had to battle through injury but was able to make his first start against the Kansas Jayhawks.

He plays alongside fellow East Texans, running back Keaontay Ingram from Carthage and former Nacogdoches Dragon Brandon Jones.

“I mean we joke about it all day talking about all the ‘Beast’ Texas players around the locker room,” said Overshown. “You know what we do here and what we bring to Austin, to show them what we do in East Texas.”

He is especially grateful to have played alongside Jones in the UT defensive backfield.

“Ever since I stepped on campus, Brandon has been like a big brother to me just teaching me his ways and how to get better as far as like watching film, getting places, doing what I got to do to be successful,” said Overshown, “Hopefully I can make it out like he’s going to do this year, I mean he’s going to go somewhere in the league and be a huge impact for somebody’s team.”

Overshown and the Longhorns will take on the Utah Utes in San Antonio on December 28th in the Valero Alamo Bowl.