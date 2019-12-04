College Hoops: LeTourneau beats Centenary, UT Tyler holds off Jarvis Christian

KETK – The student section was in full force in their Christmas outfits at Solheim Arena.

So was the Yellow Jackets preseason All-American Nate West who poured in a triple double to help his team beat Centenary 99-83 Tuesday.

West had 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists for his third career triple double, which ties an American Southwest Conference record.

LeTourneau improves to 5-1 on the season.

Down I-20, UT Tyler pulled out a hard fought victory over fellow East Texas program Jarvis Christian 83-75.

Led by Ty Glover’s 29 points, the Patriots are now 3-4 on the season. The Bulldogs fall to 0-7.

Watch the video to see highlights of both games.

