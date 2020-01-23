Coca-Cola creates can commemorating LSU National Championship win

Coca-Cola created special 12-ounce cans to commemorate the LSU football team’s win at the National Championship game last week.

The cans boast a purple and gold logo with the words “LSU NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 2019,” and they will be available for purchase in six-can packs for a limited time.

Photos courtesy of Tyler Waggenspack.





Cans are available throughout Louisiana and parts of southern Mississippi. Commemorative glass bottles will be available this fall during the Tigers’ 2020 season, according to Coca-Cola Marketing Director Brad Supple.