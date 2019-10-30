1  of  2
Breaking News
House votes along party lines to formalize impeachment inquiry into President Trump Three men rob Tyler Valero gas station

Clemson: NCAA waiver allows Texas Tech transfer to play

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Clemson said the NCAA has granted a waiver to Texas Tech basketball transfer Khavon Moore, making the 6-foot-8 sophomore immediately eligible to play with the Tigers.

Moore, from Macon, Georgia, played in only one game for the Red Raiders due to injury. He enrolled at Clemson this past May and has practiced with the team, including playing in the Tigers run to the gold medal at the World University Games this summer.

Moore was considered a four-star prospect out of high school and ESPN had him rated No. 43 in its top 100.

The Tigers hope Moore will add some height and athleticism to the middle with the loss of 6-9 forward Elijah Thomas.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar