City of Elkhart holding ‘Welcome Home’ parade for Jeffrey Wilson after Super Bowl performance

ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – The City of Elkhart will be welcoming local superstar Jeffrey Wilson home after his performance in Super Bowl XLV for the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Judith Cantrell, the parade will be Saturday, February 22 at 2 p.m. There will be pep rally along with guest speakers at the event.

Wilson is an Elkhart Elk graduate and just finished his second season with the 49ers. He scored four touchdowns this season and has run for nearly 400 yards in his career.

Before the game, his dad, Jeff Sr., talked about what a thrill it would be to see his own son on the field in Miami.

“Experience of a lifetime, because I’ve never been to a Super Bowl and man it’s going to be an awesome feeling. And to have your own child out there on the field, man you don’t have words to explain it.”

In the Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs, Wilson caught one pass for 20 yards.