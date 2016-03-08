Choo: Health is key to strong start

Last season, Rangers righter fielder Shin-Soo Choo suffered an extremely poor start at the plate, batting below .100 in April.

The 33-year-old veteran was able to raise his batting average more than 175 points, ending with a respectable .276 average. He was also able to drive in 82 runs and tied a career high of 22 home runs.

Ultimately, the outfielder believes it boils down to keeping his body in peak form.

“Healthy. always my goal, to be healthy. I hope everybody’s healthy opening day. It’s the most important thing. Do you wanna go 0-for-4, 0-for-5 or do you you wanna go 5-5. You have to be in the lineup, so you should be healthy, everybody. Darvish comes back early in the season, so we feel great,” said Choo.

Choo is a career .281 batter during his 13 seasons in the major leagues.