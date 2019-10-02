Chisora-Parker heavyweight fight is off, says promoter

LONDON (AP)Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says Joseph Parker has been forced to pull out of his heavyweight fight with Dereck Chisora on Oct. 26.

Hearn, who promotes Parker, posted a tweet on Wednesday to say the former world champion from New Zealand has withdrawn ”due to illness” and that an announcement regarding a replacement would be made this week.

Parker’s manager, David Higgins, has previously told the New Zealand Herald newspaper that trainer Kevin Parry had identified a sore on the boxer’s thigh during camp and thought it looked like a spider bite.

Hearn didn’t disclose the nature of Parker’s illness.

Parker and Chisora were scheduled to fight on the undercard to the World Boxing Super Series super-lightweight final between Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis at the O2 Arena in London.

