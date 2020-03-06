Chireno’s memorable run ends in state semis

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – The Chireno Lady Owls 11-game winning streak came to an end Thursday, one victory short of playing for a state championship for the first time in school history.

The No. 20-ranked Lady Owls fell to No. 3 Lipan 33-24 in the girls 1A state semifinals at the Alamodome.

Chireno was making its second ever appearance in its classification’s final four. The other time was in 2016 when they also fell in the semis.

Sophomore Jessie Durrett led the Lady Owls with nine points.

Coach Giff Durham’s squad wraps up an impressive campaign at 27-10.

Lipan will take on reigning champ Nazareth at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the title game.

Watch the video to see the highlights and to hear from Durham.