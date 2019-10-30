1  of  2
Breaking News
House votes along party lines to formalize impeachment inquiry into President Trump Three men rob Tyler Valero gas station

Chile says Copa Libertadores final will go ahead as planned

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP)Chile’s government says the Copa Libertadores final will be played in Santiago as planned on Nov. 23 despite nationwide protests over economic inequality that have forced the cancellation of two global summits in the city.

Sports Minister Cecilia Perez told journalists Wednesday that the final between Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Flamengo can be staged safely.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera decided earlier on Wednesday to call off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and U.N. global climate gatherings, planned for November and December.

Santiago’s Estadio Nacional was picked more than one year ago as the venue for the first single-match final of South America’s main club tournament.

Next year’s final will be at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar