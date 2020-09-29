Chiefs unanimous No. 1 in the AP Pro32 poll

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) embrace after an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 34-20. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Mahomes showed once again that the defending Super Bowl champs are the class of the NFL.

In a matchup of the past two regular-season Most Valuable Players, Mahomes got the better of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Mahomes threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing TD in the Chiefs’ 34-20 victory over the Ravens in the highly anticipated matchup.

That victory kept the Chiefs on top in the latest AP Pro32 poll. And this week, it’s unanimous: Kansas City received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

“The Chiefs imposed their will against the Ravens on Monday night, proving they remain the best team in the NFL,” said Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

“Maybe they left a question about that following their overtime win over the Chargers in Week 2. There is no doubt now.”

The Ravens fell two spots into a tie for fourth with the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills.

Russell Wilson, another QB off to an outstanding start, and the Seattle Seahawks climbed a spot to reach No. 2 in the poll.

“With a record 14 touchdown passes through the first three weeks of the season, Russell Wilson has been the definition of an MVP so far,” said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback.

“The only downside of his performance is that he’s almost required to play this well for his team to win, as the Seattle defense has given up nearly 500 yards per game.”

And the Green Bay Packers also gained a spot to reach No. 3. The Packers will look to stay unbeaten when they close out Week 4 by hosting the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

“Aaron Rodgers is off to a spectacular start, and the Packers get out of the gate at 3-0, looking very much like an early Super Bowl contender,” Newsday’s Bob Glauber said.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained at No. 6 and are scheduled to face the Tennessee Titans, who moved up three spots to No. 8, in the only matchup of 3-0 teams.

But Sunday’s game could be in doubt after the Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

The New England Patriots gained a spot to No. 7 and will head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams slipped two spots to No. 9 after their comeback fell just short in Buffalo in a 35-32 loss.

And Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers round out the top 10; they jumped five places after beating the winless Denver Broncos.

“Brady & (coach Bruce) Arians still figuring out all their options on offense, but the defense is rock solid,” Fox Sports’ John Czarnecki said.

The Broncos, who are ranked No. 30, will open Week 4 when they head to the Meadowlands on Thursday night to face the New York Jets, who remain last at No. 32.

“What’s even more cringe-worthy than watching the league’s worst team is seeing (quarterback) Sam Darnold’s regression in a pivotal third NFL season,” said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.

