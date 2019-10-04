Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt in Tyler, says team blessed to have East Texan Mahomes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The guy that signs Patrick Mahomes’ paychecks was in the Rose City Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs Chairman, CEO, and part owner Clark Hunt says they took some heat when they drafted the East Texas native almost two-and-a-half years ago.

However, that seems to have turned out okay for the Chiefs so far.

“It’s been fun over the last 12 or 13 months to see those critics eat crow because they were dead wrong, and our personnel people were right,” Hunt said while cracking a laugh with the crowd.

Hunt was in town to speak at the kickoff luncheon for City Fest, the massive faith-based festival set to take place in downtown Tyler this weekend.

Hunt, the son of legendary Dallas Texans founder Lamar Hunt has some strong Texas roots. He even says he became a christian at Pine Cove camp in Tyler when he was ten years old.

As for the reigning NFL MVP KC’s boss man says he most impressed about Mahomes’ character, and that they are very blessed to have him.

“Patrick is not only a great player, he’s also a special person. We’re so lucky to have somebody who is such a talented player and also such a great leader in our locker room. He had an incredible year last year. He’s gotten off to a great start this year. The entire Chiefs Kingdom has a lot of belief and a lot of hope that he’s gonna be able to lead us to the Super Bowl,” said Hunt.

Afterwards, Hunt had the opportunity to meet Mahomes’ high school coach Whitehouse athletics director Adam Cook, and the Wildcats current head coach Marcus Gold.

Mahomes and the 4-0 Chiefs host the Colts at 7:20 p.m. Sunday night, which you can watch LIVE on KETK.