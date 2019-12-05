Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump

Chicago State sheds lengthy losing streak on the road, 89-81

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Xavier Johnson and Andrew Lewis combined for 41 points and Chicago State rallied past SIU-Edwardsville in the second half to claim an 89-81 victory Wednesday night that broke a near-record losing streak.

The Cougars entered with a 53-game losing streak on the road or at neutral sites. The NCAA record is 56.

Chicago State (4-6) trailed by double digits much of the first half until closing on a 13-2 run, cutting SIUE’s lead to 42-41 at halftime.

Amir Gholizadeh scored from distance, rebounded a SIUE miss leading to a fastbreak layup by Solomon Hunt for a 46-45 lead two minutes into the second half.

SIU-Edwardsville came within 53-50 with 11:21 remaining, but Andrew Lewis scored on a putback and Rajeir Jones nailed a 3 off a steal and the Cougars built leads as large as 11 points. Points, 16 coming in the turnaround second half.

Johnson made six free throws as Chicago State was 8-for-8 at the line in the final 41 seconds.

Johnson, who finished with 23 points and five assists, made all 13 free throws, the Cougars were 25-for-27 at the line and shot 58% from the field (28-for-48). Andrew Lewis scored 18

Zeke Moore poured in a career-high 28 points for SIUE (2-7) on 11-for-16 shooting with four 3-pointers. SIU-Edwardsville has lost its last five.

Chicago State plays Tennessee State on the road on Friday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville plays Northwestern on the road next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories