Chelsea-Watford Preview

Now that Christian Pulisic finally had his moment for Chelsea, it remains to be seen if he’ll get the chance to build on the best outing of his young Premier League career this weekend.

Pulisic and the visiting Blues eye a fifth consecutive top-flight victory when they look to keep Watford winless on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

Reportedly not happy with an inconsistent amount of playing time with his new club, midfielder Pulisic, the best American footballer on the planet at the moment, made the most of his latest opportunity. In his seventh Premier League start and fourth start for the fourth-place Blues (6-2-2), Pulisic recorded a hat trick in last Saturday’s 4-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor for his first goals on his top-flight career.

It was a moment many football fans around the globe had been waiting for, and on that appears to have changed Pulisic’s tune in terms of his Premier League status.

“I wanted to be on the field as much as I could from the start, that’s everyone’s goal,” Pulisic told Chelsea’s official website earlier this week. “I didn’t come here expecting everything to be easy, and to start every game. I had to work for my spot, just like anyone does, and I am proud of the journey I have had so far.

“I have to keep working hard in training and earn my spot. That’s how it is at the highest level. I am going to continue doing so, and hopefully Saturday was just the start.”

Pulisic was back in the starting XI for this week’s 2-1 League Cup home loss to Manchester United that snapped Chelsea’s seven-game winning streak over all competitions. It’s uncertain if he will again feature prominently this weekend as the surging Blues look to add to the misery of last-place Watford.

“Our form in the league has been really good,” manager Frank Lampard told Chelsea’s official website.”We want to win football matches and we want to win everything, but I have to look at my squad and people that deserve minutes. Young players that are going to be big players … Now, we move on and focus on what is to come.”

Since 2000, Chelsea are 11-2-1 against Watford, with that one defeat coming at Vicarage Road in February 2018. The Hornets (0-5-5), however, remain the only Premier League team without a victory this term.

But, they’ve managed to draw each of their last three league contests whilst scoring just one goal in the process – and over the club’s five most-recent top-flight games.

“We are always preparing (for) the matches thinking to win,” Watford coach Quique Sanchez Flores told the club’s official website prior to a mid-week loss at Everton in the League Cup. “It’s our concern, our goal before the matches. We prepare with the idea to win. But, if we think too much about this, the only thing we are going to create is an obsession. This is not good football. We (need) to be ambitious and have goals, but not obsession, as when you have an obsession, this is dangerous.”