The Denver Nuggets began their four-game East Coast trip on the right foot Thursday, blowing out the New York Knicks by 37 points.

Things will get considerably harder Friday, when the Nuggets visit the Celtics for the only time this season. Boston is one of three NBA teams still undefeated at home (8-0) and has won four of five since a 96-92 setback at Denver on Nov. 22.