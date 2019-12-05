Chelsea-Everton Preview

With Marco Silva’s anticipated sacking now in the books, Everton move forward looking to right a ship that’s slowing sinking within the Premier League waters.

The post-Silva era begins when the drop-zone-dwelling Toffees look to avoid matching a season high with their fourth consecutive defeat Saturday against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

In a move that seemed a long-time coming, the Everton brass sacked Silva on Thursday night. It came one day after the Toffees (4-2-9) lost 5-2 to rival Liverpool at Anfield. The league leaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead within 17 minutes and led 4-1 at half-time.

That result left Everton, 2-1-8 since the middle of September, at the top of the relegation zone. For Silva, he finished his 18-month run at Everton with a 19-11-23 record within the Premier League. Duncan Ferguson will take over the club on an interim basis, whilst former Toffees manager David Moyes, most known for taking over Manchester United following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, is reportedly the frontrunner for the full-time job.

“The club aims to confirm a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible,” the team said in a statement.

Whilst reports have surfaced regarding Silva’s less-than-stellar relationship with his players over these last weeks and days, the focus is to move on for the club. Especially the players, who still believe they are a better team than what’s been shown this season, or rather not been displayed for the amount of money it cost to put this side together.

“With the quality we’ve got in our changing room, it’s not acceptable to be where we are,” defender Mason Holgate told Everton’s official website.

“We have to work as hard as we can to change that fast.

“Games are coming thick and fast now. That’s the positive thing we’ve got. We’ve got a chance to pick up a win and go on a run from that. We need to do something fast because where we are now is not acceptable as a club.”

If there is one thing Everton have going for them is a current 1-2-0 stretch versus Chelsea, during which the Toffees have not conceded a goal. Scores by Richarlison (five league goals) and Gylfi Sigurdsson led to a 2-0 win over the Blues at Goodison Park on March 17.

Chelsea (9-2-4) enter this contest having avoided a third straight Premier League defeat with Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. Tammy Abraham opened the scoring in the 24th minute, but Villa equalised just before half-time. Mason Mount, however, put the Blues ahead for good in the 48th minute.

Though dealing with a hip problem, Abraham continues to shine with three of his 11 league goals coming over his last four contests.

“Tammy, at the moment, is a striker that is near the top of goal-scoring charts in the league, and is showing his all-around game,” manager Frank Lampard told Chelsea’s official website.

“He is a personality that is growing in our dressing room every day with his enthusiasm and his will to win.”

Abraham does not have a goal in either of the two matches he’s played against Everton.