Chelsea-Burnley Preview

It took a little time, but Frank Lampard has Chelsea amidst a pretty impressive run of form.

Looking to extend their winning streak over all competitions to seven games, the Blues visit Burnley for some Saturday Premier League action at Turf Moor.

Sure, Chelsea are a relatively young squad compared to seasons past, but that 2-2-3 overall start was a bit disheartening to the die-hards. However, the Blues (5-2-2) appear to have found their rhythm whilst outscoring their Premier League, League Cup and Champions League opponents 17-3 during a six-match winning stretch that’s followed.

After a 1-0 top-flight win over Newcastle United last weekend, Chelsea used a Michy Batshuayi goal on an assist from American star Christian Pulisic in the 86th minute to win 1-0 over Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“Football will continue to give you tests all the time, so I don’t want to say they’re there, or this is it, but I thought the balance of our team between the young players, who are learning quickly, and the experienced players, who they rely on to set examples, was good,” Lampard told Chelsea’s official website following the Ajax win.

“I focus on ourselves a lot and the most pleasing thing I see at the minute is the desire to improve, take on information and follow a game plan.”

Lampard’s club currently sits fourth in the Premier League, where it has outscored Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton and Newcastle 7-1 during a three-game winning streak. Whilst it will be interesting to see what type of starting XI Lampard will feature considering the busy week and quick turnaround, the confidence the Blues have in their depth is something not seen at Chelsea in a while.

“We’ve got a fantastic team,” said 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder Tammy Abraham, who has a team-leading nine goals across all competitions. “Our togetherness is unreal, and we just have to keep that fighting spirit now.”

That spirit should be on display Saturday at Burnley (3-3-3), who were a top-four team until last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Leicester City ended a 2-2-0 stretch. Chris Wood put Burnley up 1-0 with a 26th-minute goal, but Jamie Vardy equalised for the Foxes right before half and the hosts took the lead, and ultimately the three points, via Youri Tielemans on 74 minutes.

Whilst Wood (four goals) reportedly is in need of a late fitness test for this matchup, the eighth-place Clarets could have fellow co-goal leader Ashley Barnes back from a groin issue that kept him out of the Leicester fixture.

Regardless who is on the pitch, Burnley need to show the confidence they had during their recent unbeaten run, and the kind it takes to compete with the top-six in the Premier League.

“We’ve just come off a good run of results, and looking to get back on track,” Clarets keeper Nick Pope told the club’s official website. “The extra motivation for us is to get more points on the board following a defeat. How you react in the Premier League is a big thing, and not letting defeats get you down.

“We now go into games with a real intent and purpose. We’re now at a stage where our mentality is better, playing with no fear.”

Chelsea are 6-3-1 against Burnley in Premier League play, including 4-1-0 at Turf Moor.