Charlotte beats Middle Tennessee 34-20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Chris Reynolds threw for a touchdown and ran for another as Charlotte scored 34-unanswered points to beat Middle Tennessee 34-20 on Saturday.

Reynolds had 192 yards passing and 103 yards rushing for the 49ers (4-5, 2-3 Conference USA). Aaron McAllister added 104 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Jonathan Cruz kicked a pair of field goals.

Middle Tennessee capped its first drive with a score but McCallister’s 2-yard touchdown run quickly tied it up. Two more consecutive Charlotte touchdowns followed, on Reynolds’ 19-yard scoring run late in the first quarter and on another short TD lunge by McCallister early in the second, for a 21-7 advantage. Cruz capped the first-half scoring with a 38-yard field goal to make it 24-7 at intermission.

Asher O’Hara scored two late touchdowns for the Blue Raiders (3-6, 2-3), on a 7-yard keeper late in the third followed by a 10-yard pass to Jimmy Marshall with 8:46 remaining.

O’Hara led Middle Tennessee with 118 yards passing and 148 yards rushing.

