Charleston Southern thwarts NCCU’s late rally for 58-53 win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Ty Jones hit a jumper and Dontrell Shuler drove for a layup as Charleston Southern pulled away from North Carolina Central in the final seconds to claim a 58-53 win on Saturday night.

The Buccaneers held a 37-22 lead at halftime before North Carolina Central rallied. Evan Clayborne drove for two straight layups to start the Eagles on a 19-4 run to tie it at 41-41 on Mike Melvin’s jumper with 11:25 left. The Eagles took their first lead, 47-45, following Melvin’s layup with 5:34 remaining. Jones quickly answered with a 3-pointer to go back out front. The teams swapped the lead in the final minutes until Shuler’s layup gave Charleston Southern a 52-50 advantage with :48 left.

The Buccaneers made six free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Shuler was 7 of 11 from the floor while making 8 of 8 free-throw attempts to total 22 points. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 11 points for Charleston Southern (4-5) which has won two in a row after dropping five straight games.

Clayborne had 12 points and nine rebounds for NCCU (2-8), which extended its losing streak to four.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC