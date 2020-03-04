Chapel Hill, Troup, Jefferson march on to region tourneys, SFA men win, Ladyjacks fall, Region 14 under way

KETK – A number of East Texas boys high school basketball teams extended their season Tuesday.

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs knocked off Quinlan Ford 66-56 to advance to the Class 4A Region 2 regional tournament.

The Dogs (25-9) will face No. 3-ranked Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family Friday at 8:00 p.m. at Texas A&M-Commerce.

In Class 3A Troup and Tatum collided in front of a fantastic atmosphere at Hawkins High School. The Tigers prevailed 55-49 over the No. 20-ranked Eagles.

Coach Brett Carr’s squad finishes a great season at 25-11.

Troup (29-9) moves on to the regional semifinal round for the second time in the last three years. The Tigers will face Whitesboro at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Prosper High School in the Metroplex.

Another 3A region 2 quarterfinal turned into a barn burner, as No. 19 Jefferson outlasted Arp 52-49.

The Bulldogs head to Prosper Friday to take on top-ranked Dallas Madison at 6:00 p.m.

Also Tuesday, the SFA men took down Abilene Christian 77-72 with Kevon Harris leading the way with 23 points.

However, the SFA ladies fell at ACU 88-62, which at least for the time being drops them out of first place in the Southland Conference.

Over in Shreveport, the Region 14 Junior College basketball tournament got under way Tuesday with the men’s opening round.

Kilgore College and Trinity Valley saw their seasons come to an end. KC was tripped up by Lee College 93-87, while the Cardinals went down to Lamar State-Port Arthur 76-69.

The Women’s quarterfinals tip off at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Gold Dome at Centenary College in Shreveport.

Trinity Valley takes on Jacksonville College followed at 3:00 p.m. by Tyler Junior College vs. Kilgore College.

Blinn and Paris hook up at 6:00 p.m. while Angelina and Panola meet in the nightcap at 8:00 p.m.

Watch the video to see all of our Tuesday night East Texas sports coverage.