Chapel Hill takes down Cumberland Academy, ties Knights in district standings

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Chapel Hill Bulldogs have won three straight big ones.

And they are now in the thick of a playoff race in District 16-4A.

The Dogs pulled away Tuesday, beating Cumberland Academy 75-49, also avenging a loss to the Knights from their district opener at home on Jan. 3.

Both teams are now tied for fourth in the league standings at 4-3.

KJ Ford led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Tyson Berry and Jared Jones added 14 a piece.

Chad Daniels topped Cumberland’s scoring numbers with 15.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

