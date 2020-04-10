Chapel Hill ‘staying ready so they don’t have to get ready’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We’ve seen how just about every school district throughout the country is doing everything they can to keep their athletes in shape.

In East Texas, the Chapel Hill Bulldogs are taking ownership in a way that clearly goes with one of their mottos: “We gonna stay ready, so we ain’t gotta get ready.”

When schools closed after spring break, Chapel Hill athletics director Jeff Riordan knew that a structure had to be maintained.

“We immediately went to work as coaches, cuz we know we gotta keep our kids active, and keep growing and getting better. So we had already started ways of trying to find ways to work out even in the absence of school. For that to just be disrupted so quickly and for so long, you know it’s been important that our kids are continuing to improve on strength, and speed, and staying active,” said Riordan who is wrapping up his first full school year at with the district, and as the Bulldogs head football coach.

Even though many of the players and coaches aren’t seeing each other in person, they are still seeing each other through a number of online platforms.

What’s even better, these bulldogs, no matter what the sport or grade level, are raising the bar against one another.

“We challenge each other every day. Say like my friend will call me Tyson I could do more pushups than you. I’d be like, No, I can. Well let’s go. We rep ’em out real fast. We facetime each other, we’ll look at each other. See what they’re doing, see if they are pushing each other, see if we tell them to work harder. Like just communicating like it feels like face to face,” said Chapel Hill athlete Tyson Berry.

“We are gonna stay ready, so we ain’t gotta get ready. So if things do go back to normal, they are on schedule for classes, they are on schedule to jump right back into athletics and be ready to go,” said Riordan.

“Cuz if we stay ready, we ain’t gotta get ready. We can face anything that’s coming towards us. Like if we get hard adversity, we can hit it back, come through. Like we already been through adversity with this corona stuff coming around,” said Berry.

That mentality and competitiveness has brought forth quite the creativity, as this Chapel Hill group seeks to use this time to their advantage.

“It’s very encouraging to see the kids finding a way to get it done. You know our motto this offseason was “man in the mirror.” You know, when you look in that mirror every day, did you do what you needed to be a better athlete, a better person, a better student,” said Riordan.

“So what if coach is not here. So what this corona stuff is going around, we still gotta work harder,” said Berry.

“A lot of those kids have taken that mentality to this time and Nobody cares work harder. They are finding ways. Whether it’s pushing a car, working in the yard, cutting down trees, running uphills out in the country, chasing horses. We got kids doing all kinds of stuff,” said Riordan.

UIL high school public school athletic competition in Texas will remain suspended at least until May 4 as all schools are closed until then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

