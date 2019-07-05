Chapel Hill boys soccer coach moving to Whitehouse

Jeremy Loyd will be changing zip codes across Lake Tyler.

After leading the Chapel Hill Bulldogs boys soccer program the last ten years, Loyd has accepted the offer to become Whitehouse’s head boys soccer coach.

A Pittsburg native, Loyd will also be an assistant football coach. According to second year head football coach Marcus Gold, his role may possibly wind up being either the offensive or defensive line coach.

Loyd was an All-Big 12 linebacker at Iowa State in the early part of this century, and went on to play in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams.

Loyd was loved and highly respected by the Chapel Hill community, especially by the players he coached.

He tells KETK that the “Chapel Hill community has always been phenomenal.” He adds that shares a sentiment just as strong for his players, and loves them as his own children.

As for seeking this opportunity after a great deal of success with the Bulldogs, Loyd feels he, “needs a change.” He explains, “I’m stepping away for a new venture, as I want to see what it’s like to set foot in another pasture.”

In turn, he is very thankful to Chapel Hill ISD superintendent Lamond Dean.

“Mr. Dean has been amazing to me,” said Loyd.

Loyd took the Chapel Hill boys soccer team to heights it had never seen before. He guided the dogs to the playoffs the last six seasons.

C-Hill reached its first ever regional tournament in 2017, and made it back-to-back appearances the following year.

Loyd takes over a Whitehouse boys program that was 9-11-1 in 2019, and 4-9-1 in District 16-5A.