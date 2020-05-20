Chapel Hill alum T.J. Riley returns to alma mater as head girls basketball coach

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – “It gets Personal,” said new Chapel Hill girls basketball coach T.J. Riler when it comes to coaching his alma mater.

It’s been a long desired homecoming for the former chapel hill football and basketball standout.

Riley announced today that he is now the Lady Bulldogs head man. A goal he has had since he was in 7th grade.

A 2008 C-Hill grad, Riley was Mineola’s head coach for two seasons, taking the Lady Jackets to the regional tournament in 2019. He spent a total of five years coaching at Mineola. Then this past season he was an assistant at Tyler Lee under Ross Barber.

He’s beyond excited, and looking forward to teaching the Lady Dogs what he learned during his time at Chapel Hill when helped the Bulldogs get to the 2007 UIL state tournament.

“I’m gonna tell them what it took, how hard it was, and it’s gonna be a grind every single day. That you just have to be invested into winning ballgames. You gotta be invested in each other. I’m a big believer in family. And once you can get everybody together, I think you can take off with anything,” said Riley.

He replaces Jeremy Durham who was at Chapel Hill for eleven years. He is now the head girls basketball coach and girls athletic coordinator at Brownsboro, incidentally, also his alma mater.

Riley will now also have the opportunity to coach with his best friend and fellow Bulldog alum Akimba Johnson who just wrapped up his first year as Chapel Hill’s boys basketball coach.

