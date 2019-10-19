Chambers, Valladay lead Wyoming past New Mexico 23-10

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Sean Chambers passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Xazavian Valladay added 187 yards and a score and Wyoming led from the get-go defeating New Mexico 23-10 on Saturday.

Chambers scored from the 1 as the first quarter ended, boosting Wyoming (5-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) to a 7-0 lead and the Cowboys never trailed.

Valladay was the workhorse, pounding out 187 yards on 33 carries, his 3-yard touchdown run staking the Cowboys to a 13-0 lead in the third quarter after the point-after kick failed.

Chambers passed to Josh Hartman for a 15-yard score and Cooper Rothke added a 36-yard field goal, both in the fourth quarter. Chambers passed 9 of 15 for 86 yards.

Valladay and Chambers each rushed for more than 100 yards, Chambers gaining 117, and Wyoming out-gained New Mexico 259 to 169.

Tevaka Tuioti passed for 60 yards in relief of Sheriron Jones and pulled the Lobos (2-5, 0-3) to 20-10 with a 21-yard toss to Aaron Molina.

