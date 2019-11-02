Central Michigan rolls past Northern Illinois, 48-10

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Quinten Dormady threw for three touchdowns as Central Michigan built a big first-half lead and finished off Northern Illinois, 48-10 on Saturday afternoon.

The Chippewas now are 4-2 in the Mid-America Conference West Division, a game behind Ball State, which plays Western Michigan Tuesday night. The teams have face each other November 16.

Dormady put Central Michigan on the board first, hitting Kalil Pimpleton with a 14-yard scoring pass four minutes into the game. Tommy Lazzaro scored from the 3 to make it 14-0 before Joh Richardson got the Huskies on the board with a 33-yard field goal.

The Chippewas held a 21-3 lead after one quarter and 38-10 at the break.

Dormady was 18 of 24 for 288 yards for CMU (6-4, 4-2). Kobe Lewis carried 17 times for 145 yards that included a 75-yard run. Jonathan Ward carried 20 times for 138 yards. Both runners scored a touchdown.

Ross Bowers was 18 of 29 for 221 yards for Northern Illinois but was picked off three times.

