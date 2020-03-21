Cayuga freshman continues to hit archery milestones

CAYUGA, Texas (KETK) – While most East Texas athletes are having to find new ways to keep themselves sharp, tt’s still business as usual for an archer in Anderson County, when it comes to her daily practice schedule.

Bayli Honeycutt is a freshman at Cayuga High School and is a member of USA Archery’s regional elite development team, and specializes in compound bows.

Her passion for archery started years ago with just a small stick bow, and then just this past February, she went to Las Vegas and recorded her first-ever perfect score.

She practices in an indoor range her family built at her home, meaning she has no excuse not to get better, and as you can tell by the awards on the wall, Bayli wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s helped a lot, we don’t have to travel as far to go shoot or practice, and I can come out here day or night and just work on my talent,” said Honeycutt. “I have a really competitive spirit, and so chasing what I’ve been working toward is kind of just something I love to do, and so challenging myself is one of the biggest things.”

Her next event on the schedule will be the Easton Southwest Shootout in Paris, which starts April 23rd and runs through the 26th.