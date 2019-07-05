Breaking News
Carthage’s Kelvontay Dixon commits to Arkansas

Call it another “Hog Hunted,” from our Piney Woods for East Texas natives, now Arkansas football coaches Jeff Traylor, and Chad Morris.

Thursday, Carthage senior-to-be athlete Kelvontay Dixon, one of the most dangerous players in the area, gave his verbal commitment to Woo-Pig-Sooie.

Dixon chooses Arkansas over TCU, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Colorado and others.

Dixon, a three-star prospect, caught 84 balls for 1,288 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior last season.

He’s the second Carthage player from the class of 2020 to commit to the Hogs, joining four-star offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford.

