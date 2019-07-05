Carthage’s Kelvontay Dixon commits to Arkansas

Call it another “Hog Hunted,” from our Piney Woods for East Texas natives, now Arkansas football coaches Jeff Traylor, and Chad Morris.

Thursday, Carthage senior-to-be athlete Kelvontay Dixon, one of the most dangerous players in the area, gave his verbal commitment to Woo-Pig-Sooie.

Dixon chooses Arkansas over TCU, Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Colorado and others.

Dixon, a three-star prospect, caught 84 balls for 1,288 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior last season.

He’s the second Carthage player from the class of 2020 to commit to the Hogs, joining four-star offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford.

Watch the video to see the story.