Carter scores 25 to carry N. Iowa over Luther 110-51

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Noah Carter had 25 points as Northern Iowa routed Luther 110-51 on Monday night.

AJ Green had 19 points for Northern Iowa (8-1), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Trae Berhow added 17 points and Antwan Kimmons had 13 points for the Panthers, who set a home-court record for points scored in a game.

It was the first time Northern Iowa had scored over 100 points since the 2012-13 season. The Panthers sprinted to a 17-0 advantage before the Norse got on the board.

Gage Thompson had 11 points for the Norse, a Division III school. Garrian Wade and James Kappus added 10 points apiece.

Northern Iowa plays Colorado on the road next Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

