Carter scores 25, No. 11 Texas A&M women beat TCU 70-68

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Chennedy Carter scored seven of her 25 points in the final 1:16, including the go-ahead basket with three seconds to go, and No. 11 Texas A&M beat TCU 80-78 on Wednesday night.

Carter was 12-of-22 shooting and added five rebounds, six assists and three steals. N’Dea Jones had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for Texas A&M and Ciera Johnson, Kayla Wells and Shambria Washington scored 10 points apiece.

Lauren Heard scored TCU’s final seven points in a 9-3 spurt that gave the Horned Frogs (7-1) a four-point lead with 5:48 left in the game and her 3-point just more than a minute later gave them their biggest lead of the game at 64-59. Wells hit two free throws and, after TCU’s Kianna Ray and Jones traded layups, Carter made a 3-pointer and then a layup to give the Aggies (8-1) a 68-66 lead with 32 seconds remaining. Jayde Woods answered with a layup before Carter split two defenders and hit a running floater over a third.

TCU called a timeout to move the ball to the front court and Heard inbounded the ball to Adeola Akomolafe, who handed it back to Heard but she didn’t get off a shot before time expired.

Heard led the Horned Frogs with 21 points – her third consecutive game with at least 20 points. Ray scored 20 points and Michelle Berry, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, added 11 and 12 rebounds.

