Carrie Underwood, Joan Jett team up for ‘Sunday Night Football’ theme song

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Carrie Underwood will return once again to perform the opening theme song during NBC’s Sunday Night Football for the 2019 season and she will be bringing out a friend.

Joan Jett will share the stage with her as the network returns to the “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” intro after just one year using “Game On.”

There will be a sneak preview on Sunday, August 25 during a preseason game before the first regular-season broadcast on September 8 when the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to New England.

The video was filmed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. It marks the first time in nearly 15 years that the video was shot inside a stadium.

It is unknown how man NFL players will be a part of the song, which is usually tailored to each week’s game.

Last year, the NBC theme song used “Game On” after years of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” However, a woman named Heidi Merril filed a lawsuit claiming she wrote the song and pitched it to a producer.

It is unknown if the lawsuit was the reason for the switch.