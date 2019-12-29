Carey, Pickett lead Siena over Holy Cross 74-62

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP)Donald Carey scored 22 points and Jalen Pickett tallied 21 and Siena beat Holy Cross 74-62 on Sunday.

Carey’s 3-pointer with 8:44 before halftime made it 23-21 in favor of Siena and the Saints never trailed again. The Saints led 45-37 at halftime, and Pickett’s jump shot with 10:07 left extended the lead to 55-44 before the Crusaders used a 7-0 run to close within four but they never got closer.

Elijah Burns scored 17 for Siena, which shot 29 of 54 (53.7%).

Joe Pridgen led Holy Cross (1-12) with 17 points, Connor Niego scored 12 and Austin Butler 11.

Holy Cross begins Patriot League action when it travels to Loyola (MD) on Thursday.

Siena (5-5, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) hosts Monmouth on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories