Cardinals WR Fitzgerald purchases minority stake in Suns

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald attends a news conference after winning an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati. Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season. There was speculations the 36-year-old Fitzgerald might retire, but the team announced Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, he has signed a one-year contract. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Fitzgerald just finished his 16th season with the Cardinals and is among the most productive receivers in NFL history. He recently signed a one-year deal to return for 2020.

The 36-year-old Fitzgerald is often at Suns games, sitting courtside with managing partner Robert Sarver.

Sarver said in a statement Wednesday that Fitzgerald “has been a great ambassador for our organization for years” and “brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor.”

Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler, said he “has a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have a great deal of respect for Robert.”

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

