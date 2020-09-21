Cardinals activate Fowler, Gallegos from injured list for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Dexter Fowler and right-hander Giovanny Gallegos from the injured list in a series of roster moves before starting their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

The Cardinals also optioned outfielder Justin Williams and right-hander Nabil Crismatt to their alternate training site and designated right-hander Roel Ramirez for assignment.

Fowler was tied for the team lead with four homers and had 18 RBIs when he was placed on the injured list Sept. 2 to deal with a stomach ailment. The three-week shutdown allowed him to complete a medication regimen that would have made him more vulnerable to the coronavirus should he become exposed.

Gallegos missed the minimum 10 days with a groin injury. He is 4 for 4 in save opportunities with a 3.97 ERA, and he is likely to share closing duties with Andrew Miller, who has been holding down the ninth inning in his absence.

