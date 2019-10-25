Capitals look to get back on track vs. Canucks

After blowing a 3-1 lead in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers at Edmonton on Thursday night, the Washington Capitals were already looking ahead to Friday night’s game at the Vancouver Canucks.

Leon Draisaitl’s second goal of the game at 1:18 of overtime at the end of a back-and-forth breakout with Connor McDavid capped the three-goal comeback for the Oilers, who sent the game into overtime on McDavid’s goal with 1:38 left in regulation.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Capitals, who are in the midst of a five-game road trip that concludes on Tuesday in Toronto.

“It’s a game that slipped a little bit out of our hands at the end,” said Capitals forward Jakub Vrana, who scored the team’s first goal Thursday night. “Their top line pushed really hard there and got rewarded for it.

“We have to forget this one really quick and already focus on the game [Friday] and make sure we play a full game and a full 60 minutes.”

Asked if he was glad about the quick turnaround after the tough loss, Alex Ovechkin, who scored two goals, said, “For sure. Have to bounce back right away (and) get back on track.”

The disappointing ending overshadowed a record-setting night for Ovechkin, who had put the Capitals ahead 3-1 with two goals in the second period, the second of which came on the power play. It was his 125th career power play goal scored on the road, passing Brett Hull for the most in NHL regular-season history. It was also his 250th overall power play goal, just the fourth player in NHL history to reach that mark.

Ovechkin enters Friday night’s game with 667 career goals, just one behind Luc Robitaille for 12th place in NHL history.

Vancouver will be well rested after finishing off a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory at Detroit on Tuesday night. Center Bo Horvat scored his first career hat during a five-goal third period for the Canucks, who trailed 2-0 after two periods.

“It was pretty nice,” said Horvat, who grew up about two hours away in London, Ontario, and had more than 70 friends and family in attendance. “Obviously, I had a lot of friends and family in the crowd tonight. It couldn’t have come at a better time, (and) to get a win out of it is huge.”

It was the sixth victory in seven games for Vancouver, which is tied for fourth place in the Pacific Division with the Anaheim Ducks with 12 points. The Canucks are 3-0-0 at home this season, with wins over the Los Angeles Kings (8-2), Philadelphia Flyers (3-2 in a shootout) and Detroit (5-1).

Vancouver coach Travis Green knows his rebuilding team faces a formidable test against the Capitals, who are tied with Edmonton and the Buffalo Sabres for most points in the NHL with 17.

“They’re a great team, one of the best teams in the league, and have been for a while,” Green said of Washington. “Just recently won a Stanley Cup (2018) and got a lot of the same players on the team. I could go on and on about them but they’re a pretty good hockey team. … It will be a good test for our team.”

