Canucks winger Brock Boeser skating again after concussion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)Canucks right wing Brock Boeser returned to practice Saturday less than a week after his concussion.

He wore a noncontact jersey and spent about a half hour participating in drills and skating on the first power-play unit.

Boeser was placed in concussion protocol after being hit from behind in Vancouver’s 6-4 exhibition win over Ottawa on Monday.

He missed training camp this month because of protracted contract talks before signing on Sept. 16. He has a three-year deal averaging more than $5.8 million a season.

Defenseman Oscar Fantenberg also practiced Saturday after injuring his head in the same game.

Vancouver opens its season in Edmonton on Wednesday.